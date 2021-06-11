Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $82.15 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

