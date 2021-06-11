Natalie Schechtman Sells 3,200 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.89. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

