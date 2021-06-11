Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 30,550 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09.

On Friday, April 30th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88.

On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77.

VITL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $864.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

