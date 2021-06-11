Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,122 shares of company stock worth $1,027,735. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

