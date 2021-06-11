KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

