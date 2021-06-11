Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

DQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.13.

NYSE DQ opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

