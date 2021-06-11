American International Group Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Harsco worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $14,841,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $23.11 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.