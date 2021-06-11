American International Group Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Luminex worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Comerica Bank raised its position in Luminex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 104,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.90 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

