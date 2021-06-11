Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

