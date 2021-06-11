HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APSG stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

