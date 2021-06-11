HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FDS opened at $324.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.01 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

