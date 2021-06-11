Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $801,400.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eleanor B. Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asana alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.