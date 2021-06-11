Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $878,303.75 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,868,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.10, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.