David C. Bernstein Sells 5,032 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.12 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
