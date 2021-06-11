David C. Bernstein Sells 5,032 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.12 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

