Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 36,189 shares.The stock last traded at $180.41 and had previously closed at $175.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

