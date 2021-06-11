OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Down 7.3%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.72. 9,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 663,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $3,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.