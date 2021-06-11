PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.00

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 309469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

