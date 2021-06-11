Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.25. 270,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,816,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.