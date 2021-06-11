The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $98.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

