Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Shares of PANL opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,637,193 shares of company stock worth $20,493,058. Corporate insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

