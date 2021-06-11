Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $299.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

