Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.