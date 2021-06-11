Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDEV. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.57.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.