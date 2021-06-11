easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 957.60 ($12.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,973.28. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.