easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 957.60 ($12.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,973.28. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.