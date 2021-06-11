Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €70.70 ($83.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €69.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

