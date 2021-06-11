Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €9.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.77 ($15.02).

ORA opened at €10.45 ($12.29) on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.44.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

