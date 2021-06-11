Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

