QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

