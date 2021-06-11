State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.