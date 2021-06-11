Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $8,195,264. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

