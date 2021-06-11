Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 128,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.