Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux started coverage on Argan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLLF opened at $110.85 on Thursday.

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

