National Bankshares Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$28.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$25.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.14. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$26.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

