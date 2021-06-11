Swiss National Bank Has $4.56 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of B&G Foods worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 73,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.