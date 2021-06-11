Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.38.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.40. The stock has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$38.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.30%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.