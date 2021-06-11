Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of BDI stock opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.84 million and a PE ratio of -382.50. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.