Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.84 million and a PE ratio of -382.50. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.