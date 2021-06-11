The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

