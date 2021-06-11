Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Neenah were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 86,022.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 424,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth about $15,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth about $11,875,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 128,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NP opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $876.17 million, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.