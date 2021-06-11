Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Community Health Systems worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $9,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 946.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $16.65 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.