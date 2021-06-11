eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of -0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.