Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.55% of Quanex Building Products worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $26.31 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $883.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

