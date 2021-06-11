Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

