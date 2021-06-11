Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ICU Medical worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 455.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $2,016,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,937,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $206.63 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $227.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

