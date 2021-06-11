Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $757.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

