The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AREX Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,107,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE BCO opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.56.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

