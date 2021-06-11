Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,777 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 60.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 326,286 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,239 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 322,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05.

