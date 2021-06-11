Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $429,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

PSP opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

