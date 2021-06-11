Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,514 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 65.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Truist increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

