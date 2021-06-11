Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 389 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $168.36 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.