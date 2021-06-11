Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $53,270,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $61,859,000.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,875. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

